RBI buys G-secs worth Rs 50,000-cr

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday injected Rs 50,000 crore into the banking system through Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases of government securities.

The central government purchased 7.41 per cent GS 2036 bonds worth Rs 14,491 crore, 6.45 per cent GS 2029 bonds worth Rs 13,006 crore, 6.64 per cent GS 2035 bonds of Rs 8,350 crore, 7.06 per cent GS 2046 bonds of Rs 5,000 crore, 6.79 per cent GS 2034 bonds of Rs 4,496 crore, 7.95 per cent GS 2032 bonds of Rs 2,908 crore, and 7.62 per cent GS 2039 bonds of Rs 1,749 crore, the release said.

The liquidity currently in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of about Rs 2.49 lakh crore.