Live
- NEET aspirant wanted to go abroad with friends, wasn’t kidnapped: Kota police
- BJP & Shiv Sena to work together for Maha CM's son Shrikant Shinde's third consecutive victory in Kalyan seat
- Suvendu Adhikari complaints to CEO accusing Trinamool MLA of MCC violation
- Uncertainty over voting by refugees sheltered in Mizoram after violence in Manipur
- Oil and gas shares gain as crude oil surges to 5 month high
- BJP misusing govt machinery for LS poll campaign: Goa Congress
- Independence of EC not attributable to presence of CJI in selection committee, Centre tells SC
- Bhushan Gagrani takes charge as BMC Commissioner
- Flanked by CM & Dy CM, BJP's Rajesh Mishra files nomination from MP's Sidhi
- RBI directs all Agency Banks to remain open on March 31
Just In
RBI directs all Agency Banks to remain open on March 31
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued an order for all branches of banks dealing with government receipts and payments to remain open on March 31, which is a Sunday.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued an order for all branches of banks dealing with government receipts and payments to remain open on March 31, which is a Sunday.
“The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself,” the RBI order states.
“Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday),” the order states.
The RBI has also asked banks to give due publicity about the availability of these banking services on this day.