RBI to auction Rs 32K-cr govt bonds on Fri

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Tuesday announced the sale of government bonds worth Rs32,000 crore in two lots through auctions to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai on Friday (August 1).

The first lot comprises “6.68 per cent Government Security 2040” for a notified amount of Rs 16,000 crore while the second lot consists of “6.90 per cent Government Security 2065” -- also for a notified amount of Rs 16,000 crore. Both the lots will be sold through a price based auction using multiple price method, the official statement said.

The government of India will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security mentioned above, according to the statement.

Up to 5 per cent of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities, said the Finance Ministry.