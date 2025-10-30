Live
- India-China militaries hold high-level talks
- Trump, Xi Reach Breakthrough On Tariffs And Rare Earth Deal During Busan Meet
- Delhiites at higher stroke risk due to pollution, say doctors
- Bangladesh anthem sung at Cong meet
- Low moisture content in clouds did not cause rain despite seeding
- Nvidia Becomes the World’s First $5 Trillion Company, Makes Big Moves in AI
- Next qtr buoyant for industry amid GST cut
- SCBs clock 11.3% loan growth in Q2
- L&T gets Rs 5,000-cr projects in Saudi Arabia
- Google Chrome to Show More Safety Warnings on Insecure Sites Starting October 2026
RBI’s gold holdings in India surge to 575.8 tonnes
India’s gold reserves are increasingly being stored within the country as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to shift its holdings back home....
India’s gold reserves are increasingly being stored within the country as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to shift its holdings back home. The move comes at a time when nations across the world are using financial sanctions and asset freezes as tools of geopolitical pressure.
According to official data, the RBI brought around 64 tonnes of gold to India during the first six months of the current financial year.
As of September-end, India’s total gold holdings stood at 880.8 tonnes, out of which 575.8 tonnes are now kept in domestic vaults. The remaining 290.3 tonnes are held with the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
Additionally, 14 tonnes are part of gold deposit arrangements, as per the official data. Since March 2023, the RBI has brought back 274 tonnes of gold from overseas locations.
This large-scale repatriation began after the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, when G7 nations froze the foreign currency reserves of both countries.