- Re slips 21ps to record low of 84.30/$
- MLCP at Siripuram likely to be operational by new year
- Healthy PMI services signal more jobs in Oct
- Cooperate with household survey team
- No immediate rate cut amid inflation concerns: RBI Guv
- Museum of Ideas opens
- T-Hub ties up with Denso on automotive innovation
- Speeding car rams into metro divider
- Trump’s win triggers relief rally on Dalal St
- Cops arrest 21-year-old cyber stalker
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 21paise to an all-time low of 84.30 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as the US Dollar index rallied with Donald Trump set to win the US Presidential elections.A strong greenback against major rivals overseas and unabated foreign fund outflows dented market sentiment, forex traders said.
