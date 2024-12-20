  • Menu
realme new phone model 14x launched
realme, a popular smartphone, on Thursday announced the launch of the realme 14x 5G, a groundbreaking addition to its smartphone portfolio.

Hyderabad: realme, a popular smartphone, on Thursday announced the launch of the realme 14x 5G, a groundbreaking addition to its smartphone portfolio. The model features segment’s first IP69 dust and water resistance and military-grade shock resistance, combined with 6000mAh battery coupled with a 45W charging and features like SonicWave Water Ejection and Rainwater Smart Touch.

The company reiterated its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and quality at accessible price points. With the launch of the realme 14x 5G, the brand continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Commenting on the launch, a company spokesperson said, “We are excited to introduce the realme 14x 5G, a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional value and exceeding conventional standards for rugged smartphones.

