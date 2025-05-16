Realty firm Signature Global’s Q4 revenue drops over 37 pc in Q4

New Delhi: Realty major Signature Global (India) Limited has reported a 37 per cent decline in revenue, dropping to Rs 520.4 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, compared to Rs 827.6 crore in Q3.

Similarly, the company’s total income slipped by 33.83 per cent -- from Rs 862.1 crore in Q3 to Rs 570.4 crore in Q4, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, despite the revenue drop, Signature Global managed to more than double its net profit.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 61.1 crore in Q4, up from Rs 29.1 crore in the previous quarter, marking a growth of around 110 per cent.

The net profit attributable to owners of the holding company stood at Rs 61 crore, up by approximately 109.62 per cent from Rs 29.1 crore in Q3.

This strong profit performance came as total expenses fell sharply by 40.45 per cent, down to Rs 497.7 crore in Q4, from Rs 835.8 crore in Q3.

The quarter, however, also saw a dip in pre-sales bookings. Signature Global had earlier announced a 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in pre-sales for Q4, recording Rs 1,620 crore, compared to Rs 4,140 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The company attributed this decline to delays in project approvals, which pushed some planned March 2025 launches into the current quarter (Q1FY26).

Despite this, Signature Global remains confident about its overall business momentum.

The company cited strong demand for residential real estate in the National Capital Region (NCR), positive customer sentiment, timely execution, and successful new project launches in Gurugram and nearby markets as key reasons behind its solid performance in FY25.

Signature Global recently partnered Investors Clinic, a real estate consultancy firm.

On Friday, Signature Global’s shares were trading at Rs 1,221, up by Rs 45.80 or 3.90 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).