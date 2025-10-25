Live
- Under Nitish, NDA will break all electoral records: Modi
- Pentagon sending aircraft carrier to Latin America
- Concerns raised about Japanese PM's hawkish tone
- Palestinian factions agree to independent technocratic body for Gaza governance
- UN chief asks Security Council to spend resources in peace instead of war
- FATF warns Pakistan, says exit from 'greylist' not gives it immunity from money laundering & terror financing
- India resilient to global odds in exports: WB
- Forecast puts Jio’s valuation at $148bn by Sept’27
- Continuous profit booking, FII outflows halt 6-day rally
- Sebi frames transferring process for PMS biz
Realty sector clocks 42 deals worth $2.9 bn in Q3
Highlights
New Delhi: India’s real estate sector recorded 42 transactions totalling $2.9 billion in Q3/2025, marking the highest quarterly volume to date, a...
New Delhi: India’s real estate sector recorded 42 transactions totalling $2.9 billion in Q3/2025, marking the highest quarterly volume to date, a report said on Friday.
According to a report from business advisory firm Grant Thornton Bharat, transactions included nine public market deals comprising of five IPOs and four QIPs.
Further, a significant increase in marquee M&A and private equity investments was also noted, the release said. Excluding public market transactions, 33 private deals totalled $1.8 billion, indicating a renewed investor interest in commercial and retail real estate segments, the statement said.
Next Story