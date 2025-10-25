  • Menu
Realty sector clocks 42 deals worth $2.9 bn in Q3

New Delhi: India’s real estate sector recorded 42 transactions totalling $2.9 billion in Q3/2025, marking the highest quarterly volume to date, a report said on Friday.

According to a report from business advisory firm Grant Thornton Bharat, transactions included nine public market deals comprising of five IPOs and four QIPs.

Further, a significant increase in marquee M&A and private equity investments was also noted, the release said. Excluding public market transactions, 33 private deals totalled $1.8 billion, indicating a renewed investor interest in commercial and retail real estate segments, the statement said.

