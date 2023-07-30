Live
- Chief Minister to inaugurate a host of facilities at AU campus
- Delhi government to launch dengue awareness campaign: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- Govt busy in transfer scam: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai
- 'Ensure BJP wins MP Assembly polls with full majority': Shah tells booth-level workers in Indore
- Electric retrofitting of autos need of the hour
- Tourist board overturns
- 1 killed, 35 injured in blast in Pakistan
- New rules in Telugu ‘Bigg Boss 7;’ making show much interesting
- Dil Raju panel wins TFCC elections
- AP police rescue puppies stranded in flood and unites with mother dog in NTR district
Just In
Record Number of 5.83 ITRs for 2022-23 fiscal
As many as 5.83 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal, thus crossing the number of ITRs filed till July 31 last year.
The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31. "5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm today (30th July) crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year," the I-T department tweeted.
Giving statistics of the tax return filing, the department said more than 46 lakh successful logins on the e-filing portal were seen till 1 pm today. On Saturday, there were more than 1.78 crore successful efiling logins. "10.39 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 1 pm today & 3.04 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour," the I-T department tweeted at 1403 hrs.