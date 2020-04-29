Record sales of Fertilizers took place during the lockdown period

Amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Fertilizers has a record sale of fertilizers to the farmers' community. The government said that over 10.63 lakh tonnes of fertilizers were sold to farmers' between April 1 and April 11, 2020, which is 32 per cent higher than the last year of sale of 8.02 lakh tonnes during the same period.

Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has said, his Ministry is committed to ensure availability of fertilizers to the farmer community before sowing time.

The forecast of a normal monsoon this year is likely to increase the crop area, which will increase the consumption of fertilizer.

According to data from fertilizer ministry, fertilizer dealers have purchased over 15.77 lakh tonnes fertilizers during April 1 and April 22, 2020, which is 46 per cent higher than last year of sale of 10.79 lakh tonnes during the same period.

With the concerted efforts of the Department of Fertilizers, Railways, States and Ports production and supply of fertilizers in the country is going on without hindrance. This is in line with the commitment made by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers to ensure availability of fertilizers to farmers for the upcoming Kharif season.

Published reports suggest that 41 Fertilizer Rakes have moved from plants to ports on April 17, 2020, which is the highest movement of fertilizers during the lockdown period in a day. One Rake carries 3000 tonnes of load at a time. Production in fertilizer companies is going on in full capacity.

Government of India, Under Essential Commodities Act, has allowed operation of Fertilizers plants in the country so that agriculture sector may not feel the heat of lockdown.

The Ministry said, there is no problem of Fertilizers and State Governments have sufficient stock of the Fertilizers. As loading and unloading of fertilizers are in full swing at fertilizer plants, railway stations and ports, physical distancing practices are maintained, masks and all other preventive equipment are provided to labours and all other working staff.