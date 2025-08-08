Regaal Resources IPO 2025: Allotment Date, Price Band & Listing Details

Regaal Resources IPO starts on August 12. It will end on August 14. The company wants to raise ₹306 crore. It is selling new and existing shares.

Regaal makes products from maize. The factory is in Kishanganj, Bihar. It can crush 750 tonnes daily. The factory saves water with special technology.

IPO Details:

Price: ₹96 to ₹102 per share

Minimum shares: 144

Minimum investment: About ₹14,688

IPO manager: Pantomath Capital Advisors

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd

Important Dates:

Allotment: August 18

Shares sent: August 19

Listing: August 20

Money Use: