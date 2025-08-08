Regaal Resources IPO 2025: Allotment Date, Price Band & Listing Details
Highlights
Regaal Resources IPO opens August 12, closes August 14. Check allotment date, price band ₹96-₹102, minimum lot size, and listing date on BSE & NSE.
Regaal Resources IPO starts on August 12. It will end on August 14. The company wants to raise ₹306 crore. It is selling new and existing shares.
Regaal makes products from maize. The factory is in Kishanganj, Bihar. It can crush 750 tonnes daily. The factory saves water with special technology.
IPO Details:
- Price: ₹96 to ₹102 per share
- Minimum shares: 144
- Minimum investment: About ₹14,688
- IPO manager: Pantomath Capital Advisors
- Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd
Important Dates:
- Allotment: August 18
- Shares sent: August 19
- Listing: August 20
Money Use:
- ₹159 crore to pay loans
- Rest for business needs
