Regulator is a gardener, not a boss: RBI chief to banks

Mumbai: Stressing that Indian banks are far more mature today than they were a decade ago, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday that the Central Bank does not aim to micromanage things, adding that no regulator should substitute for boardroom judgment and each case has to be looked at with merit by a regulated entity.

Addressing the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Banking and Economics Conclave here in the financial capital, he said regulators need to keep in mind the credit and deposits expansion, improved asset quality and profitability, along with surge in returns on assets and equity.