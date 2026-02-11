  1. Home
Reliance acquires Southern Health Foods

New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Tamil Nadu-based Southern Health Foods for an undisclosed amount, a move which will help the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries in the growing millet-based food segment.

Southern Health Foods owns the brand Manna and is a leading manufacturer of wide-ranging healthy foods for well over two decades, said RCPL in a statement.

This acquisition comes a week after RCPL, the country's fastest-growing FMCG firm, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Australia-based Goodness Group Global Pty Ltd, which owns the 'Better-For-You' beverage business.

