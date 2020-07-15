Reliance AGM Live Updates: Google to invest 33k Crores in Jio Platforms
Reliance Industries is conducting its 43rd Annual General Meeting today online. AGM has started at 2PM today and Mukesh Ambani is set make several...
Reliance Industries is conducting its 43rd Annual General Meeting today online. AGM has started at 2PM today and Mukesh Ambani is set make several announcements of the company's performance in various verticals. Jio Platforms will be main focus as Google is set invest.
Here are the live updates from Reliance 43rd AGM
Live Updates
- 15 July 2020 9:50 AM GMT
Saudi Aramco deal has not progressed as expected due to disruption in energy markets, Covid-19
- 15 July 2020 9:39 AM GMT
We have received strong interest from investors and bankers to invest in Reliance Retail, says Mukesh Ambani
- 15 July 2020 9:37 AM GMT
Jio ready to partner startups to help them reach their full potential, says Mukesh Ambani
- 15 July 2020 9:36 AM GMT
Revenue from retail biz grew 8x and profits increased by 11x in last 5 yrs, says Mukesh Ambani
- 15 July 2020 9:34 AM GMT
Investment in RIL will be our biggest investment under the recently announced $10B digitization fund, says Sundar Pichai
- 15 July 2020 9:32 AM GMT
Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt: Mukesh Ambani
- 15 July 2020 9:30 AM GMT
Jio Mart and WhatsApp will be working closely to create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and enable customers seamlessly transact with kirana shops: Mukesh Ambani
- 15 July 2020 9:27 AM GMT
Facebook and Jio share a strong vision for digitally empowering consumers as well as SMEs and entrepreneurs across India: Mukesh Ambani
- 15 July 2020 9:27 AM GMT
Last year, we announced our partnership with Microsoft. We are making rapid progress in our Azure cloud partnership: Mukesh Ambani
- 15 July 2020 9:26 AM GMT
Jio Mart is built upon two fundamental pillars: 1. A powerful omni-channel tech-platform to unite customers, kiranas and producers. 2. A widespread physical network of Reliance Retail that takes benefits of new commerce to every corner: Isha Ambani