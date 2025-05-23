Live
Reliance Defence, German firm join forces
New Delhi: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence has signed an agreement with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG for the supply of ammunitions like artillery shells and explosives from a new facility to be set up in Maharashtra.
“Reliance Infrastructure Ltd-promoted Reliance Defence Ltd (Reliance Defence) and Dusseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG have agreed on a strategic partnership in the field of ammunition. An Agreement to this effect has now been signed by the representatives of both companies,” the Indian firm said in a statement. This is the third defence tie-up by the group after joint ventures with Dassault Aviation and Thales of France.
“The collaboration between the companies will include the supply of explosives and propellants for medium and large calibre ammunition to Rheinmetall by Reliance,” it said.