Reliance Digital launches Apple iPhone 17 series across India

Hyderabad: Reliance Digital, India’s leading electronics retail chain, has announced the nationwide launch of Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series, making it available across metros as well as smaller towns. With its extensive presence, the retailer aims to ensure that Apple enthusiasts across the country are among the first to experience the new devices.

As part of the launch, Reliance Digital has also rolled out special festive offers on the iPhone 16 series.

For the first time, the iPhone 16 Plus is available at an effective price of Rs57,990, while the iPhone 16e is priced at Rs42,990 — the lowest-ever price for Apple’s entry-level Intelligence-powered iPhone.

Highlighting the features, the company noted that the iPhone 16 Plus, with its larger screen, enhances video viewing, gaming, and multitasking, while the iPhone 16e makes Apple’s advanced innovations more accessible to millions of Indian consumers.

The promotional offers are valid only till stocks last, adding to the festive excitement for customers eager to upgrade.