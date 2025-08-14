Live
Renault India’s new’R store debuts in Andhra Pradesh with inauguration in Vijayawada
Expanding rapidly under the renault. rethink. transformation strategy, this marks the launch of the 6th Renault new’R store in the country.
The roll-out is part of Renault India’s brand experience and transformation strategy to align with evolving customer expectations, blending design innovation, digital integration, and customer-first service.
Speaking on the occasion, Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President Sales & Marketing- Renault India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Andhra Pradesh is a priority market for us with the encouraging response our products have received in the state. The opening of the new’R store in Vijayawada is a step forward in scaling up our business expansion under the renault. rethink. strategy, which focuses on delivering outstanding customer experiences while showcasing Renault’s global brand values tailored to local aspirations. As we continue to expand our footprint, we intend to set new benchmarks in automotive retail.”
The new’R store in Vijayawada spans across 21,720 sq. ft., with total showroom area of 5,400 sq. ft. The vast expanse of the facility has dedicated 5 car display and a delivery bay to offer a seamless buying experience for customers.
With this expansion, Renault India reinforces its commitment to offering world-class customer experiences across India, through cutting-edge store design, innovative layouts, and an enhanced car buying journey.
The new’R store is set to deliver Renault's New Visual Identity (NVI), featuring a sleek black façade and an updated logo designed in line with global standards making the urban car dealership more inviting and futuristic. The redesigned layout offers ample room for customers to explore the vehicle from all angles, creating an immersive experience and comfortable environment for customers.
Designed to offer seamless and modern car buying experience to customers, the new’R store is developed as per Renault’s global retail standards, blending style, comfort, and accessibility to prospective customers in Vijayawada.
The introduction of these new’R stores reinforce Renault’s long-term commitment to the Indian market as it continues to build a strong, future-facing network across the country.