Messi India Tour Organiser Satadru Dutta Remanded To Police Custody After Salt Lake Stadium Violence

Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of football icon Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour of India’, was refused bail on Sunday and placed in 14-day police custody, a day after chaos erupted during the Kolkata event at Salt Lake Stadium. The programme descended into disorder after hundreds of fans turned aggressive when they were unable to see Messi and his teammates despite gathering in large numbers.

Lionel Messi, along with Inter Miami players Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul, was present at the stadium on Saturday afternoon. However, Messi’s brief, tightly secured appearance — his first at the venue since 2011 — left many attendees frustrated. Several fans had travelled long distances and paid ticket prices of up to ₹20,000, only to return disappointed, leading to vandalism and arson inside the stadium premises.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the stadium on Sunday to assess the situation, accompanied by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and senior police officials. Bose said he had been unable to enter the venue on Saturday evening as the gates were shut and the lights turned off, which he alleged was done deliberately to prevent his visit. He described the incident as a “dark day” for Kolkata’s sports culture, criticised the police for poor crowd control, and called for action against the event organiser.

Meanwhile, a high-level inquiry committee constituted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has begun its investigation. The panel is headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Ashim Kumar Ray, with the chief secretary and home secretary as members, and is examining lapses that led to the breakdown of law and order during the much-anticipated event.