Woman Locks Herself Inside Train Toilet After Sudden Crowd Surge At Bihar Station

A woman travelling alone on a train in Bihar had a terrifying ordeal when a sudden rush of people forced her to remain locked inside a toilet until security personnel arrived to help her. The incident took place when the train stopped at Katihar Junction and a large group of young men unexpectedly crowded into her coach.

Sharing her experience on social media, the woman said she had stepped into the washroom during the halt and was about to exit when loud shouting and pushing erupted outside. Around 30 to 40 men surged into the compartment, blocking the doorway so completely that she was unable to open the door properly. Feeling unsafe, she shut herself inside again and immediately contacted the railway helpline.

She described the situation as deeply frightening, saying the chaos outside left her feeling trapped and vulnerable. The woman also recorded a short video from inside the washroom, showing how packed the area outside the door was. Railway Protection Force personnel soon reached the spot and ensured her safe exit from the coach.

Her post quickly gained attention online, triggering conversations about women’s safety while travelling alone, especially during crowded train halts. Many users praised her quick thinking in seeking help and acknowledged the timely response by railway security, while others called for stricter checks on overcrowding and unauthorised boarding at busy stations.