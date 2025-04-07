Report on TKR Educational Society and Annual Day Celebrations

Established in 2001, TKR Educational Society has become a renowned name in the field of higher education. Founded by Sri Teegala Krishna Reddy, former Mayor of Hyderabad, ExMLA of Maheshwaram Constituency, and a visionary leader, the society is dedicated to providing quality education to aspiring students across various disciplines.

Under his dynamic leadership, the society has grown exponentially, establishing premier institutions such as:

• TKR College of Engineering and Technology (2002)

• Teegala Krishna Reddy College of Engineering (2005)

• TKR Institute of Management and Science (2003)

• TKR College of Pharmacy (2007)

Spanning over 30 acres, these institutions are affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) and Osmania University (OU) and approved by AICTE and PCI. With a strong focus on academic excellence, technological advancements, and holistic development, TKR Educational Society has consistently produced industry-ready professionals.

The society is managed by a team of experienced administrators:

• Dr. T. Harinath Reddy (Secretary) – A distinguished physician with a passion for education.

• Mr. T. Amarnath Reddy (Treasurer) – A management expert who brings strategic vision to the institution.

Annual Day Celebrations at TKR: A Grand Tradition

For the past 20 years, TKR Educational Society has been hosting Annual Day Celebrations to commemorate the achievements of students, faculty, and the institution. The event is a vibrant blend of tradition, culture, and excellence and is celebrated over three days:

Day 1: "Tyohar" - Traditional Day

• A celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage.

• Students and faculty dress in traditional attire, showcasing diversity and unity.

• Classical and folk performances, cultural exhibitions, and ethnic food stalls create an immersive experience.

Day 2: "Shiznay" - Cultural Fest

• A platform for students to exhibit their artistic and creative talents.

• Competitions in music, dance, drama, fashion, and fine arts.

• Live concerts by renowned national and international artists. Over the years, the fest has featured Parikrama, Hard Kaur, Akcent, Edward Maya, Arijit Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Ankit Tiwari, Nakash Aziz, Sunidhi Chauhan, Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, and Karthik.

Day 3: "Annual Day" - Excellence Celebrations

• A formal event recognizing academic excellence, research achievements, and faculty contributions.

• Distinguished guests and alumni share their experiences and insights.

• Awards and scholarships are presented to outstanding students in academics, sports, and extracurricular activities.

• The event concludes with a grand cultural and entertainment night.

Press Meet with Leadership and Artist Jonita Gandhi

A special press meet was organized featuring the key members of TKR Educational Society and renowned singer Jonita Gandhi. The session highlighted the vision, achievements, and future plans of the institution and provided insights into the grand Shiznay Cultural Fest.

Sri Teegala Krishna Reddy, Chairman: “Education is the foundation of progress. Our goal at TKR Educational Society is to provide world-class learning experiences that shape the future of our students and contribute to the development of our nation. We are proud to witness the growth of our institutions and students alike.”

Dr. T. Harinath Reddy, Secretary: “Our Annual Day Celebrations symbolize the spirit of growth, innovation, and unity that TKR stands for. It is a proud moment for us to bring together students, faculty, and esteemed guests for an event that fosters learning, creativity, and cultural appreciation.”

Mr. T. Amarnath Reddy, Treasurer: “At TKR, we believe in nurturing talent beyond academics. Shiznay, our cultural fest, has evolved into one of the most awaited events in the academic calendar, bringing together students from various disciplines and exposing them to global talent.”

Jonita Gandhi, Singer: “Performing at Shiznay is an incredible experience. The energy and enthusiasm of the students are unparalleled. Music is a universal language, and it’s amazing to see how such festivals bring people together, celebrating diversity through art.”

Conclusion

TKR Educational Society continues to uphold its legacy of academic brilliance and cultural vibrancy. The Annual Day Celebrations serve as a reminder of the institution’s commitment to holistic education, fostering well-rounded individuals ready to take on the challenges of the future. With an unwavering dedication to excellence, TKR Educational Society remains a beacon of knowledge, creativity, and innovation.