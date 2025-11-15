RERA hands over stalled Bowrampet Housing Project to homebuyers

Hyderabad

In a landmark move aimed at restoring faith in the real estate ecosystem, the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG RERA) has taken over a long-delayed housing project in Bowrampet and handed its completion to the association of homebuyers. The decision, invoking Section 8 of the RERA Act, marks one of the strongest enforcement actions yet by the authority against errant builders.

The project, Jaya Platinum, located under Dundigal Municipality in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, was being developed by Jayathri Infrastructures, which had collected funds from around 60 homebuyers with the promise of completing the apartments by December 2022. However, even two years past the committed deadline, construction remained stalled, leaving buyers in financial and emotional distress.

Faced with prolonged inaction, the buyers approached TG RERA seeking intervention. After a detailed inquiry, RERA first issued interim orders in April 2025, and has now passed final orders authorising the buyers’ association to take over and resume construction.

Under Section 8, RERA is empowered to transfer the responsibility of an incomplete project to the association of allottees if the promoter fails to meet contractual obligations. While RERA’s interventions typically involve fines and compliance directions, this action underscores a shift toward direct relief for homebuyers and greater accountability in the real estate sector.

A monitoring committee comprising members from Naredco (National Real Estate Development Council) and Credai (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) will oversee the completion process, ensuring transparency and quality in execution.

The ruling has been widely welcomed by the real estate community and consumer advocates.

Software professional and property analyst J. Ratnakar Yadav called the move “one of the finest decisions taken by TG RERA to protect the interests of genuine buyers.” He noted that the authority’s proactive approach is compelling many builders to “deliver on promises made in brochures and agreements” rather than risk punitive action.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sai Hundekari, secretary of the residential welfare association at JD Lahari Homes near Patancheru, said the Bowrampet case reaffirms that RERA “is not allowing any kind of cheating by errant builders.” He added that with RERA’s presence, “buyers today feel safer and more confident” in the property market, even though the majority of developers remain compliant.

The Bowrampet decision comes at a time when the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region has seen a rise in complaints against developers who collected crores in pre-launch bookings and failed to deliver projects. Of the 2,340 cases currently pending before TG RERA, 493 relate to construction delays—a clear indicator of the growing need for regulatory vigilance.

Many affected buyers continue to bear dual financial burdens, paying EMIs for undelivered flats while renting alternate accommodation. TG RERA’s latest intervention not only provides immediate relief to these families but also sends a strong deterrent message to developers about the consequences of defaulting on commitments.

With this decisive action, TG RERA has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and rebuilding trust in Telangana’s real estate market. For the Bowrampet buyers, the long wait for their dream homes may finally be nearing an end, and for the state’s.