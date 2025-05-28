Live
Restoration of RoDTEP benefits to boost MSMEs, enhance investors’ confidence: Assocham
New Delhi: The restoration of benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme by the government will also benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), improve export logistics and enhance investors’ confidence in India’s industrial corridors, Assocham said on Wednesday.
The leading industry chamber commended the Centre for restoring the benefits under the RoDTEP scheme for exports from Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), effective June 1, 2025.
The restoration ensures that key contributors to India’s exports are not excluded from critical incentives, especially at a time when global competitiveness and domestic industrial resilience are of utmost importance.
“Assocham has consistently advocated for the extension of RoDTEP to all exporting entities, including those operating in SEZs and under AA and EOU frameworks. This move will correct the gap that created cost disadvantages for such units and is aligned with India’s WTO commitments,” said Manish Singhal, Secretary General, Assocham.
As of March 31, 2025, total disbursements under the RoDTEP scheme have crossed Rs 57,976.78 crore, underscoring its significant role in supporting India's merchandise exports. For the financial year 2025–26, the government has allocated Rs 18,233 crore under the scheme.
The RoDTEP scheme, in place since January 1, 2021, reimburses embedded taxes and duties not refunded under other schemes, thus promoting fair pricing and helping exporters to stay competitive.
The latest notification reinstates these benefits which were available until February 5. 2025, creating uncertainty and financial strain for many exporters.
The extended benefit will now cover over 10,795 HS lines applicable to AA, SEZ, and EOU exports, providing a much-needed boost to sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals and textiles that operate heavily through these frameworks, said Assocham.
The RoDTEP scheme is compliant with World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms and is implemented via a comprehensive end-to-end digital platform to ensure transparency and efficiency.