Resume normal Thai Airways ops in State, FTCCI urges Thai Govt

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has urged the Thai Government to resume passenger and cargo operations in Telangana to pre-covid level.

The State with many MNCs and numerous industries and businesses is engaged actively in trade with Thailand and other nearby regions. The Hyderabad airport, which is the 5th largest in India in terms of passenger traffic, is the gateway to not just Hyderabad and Telangana but also to the whole of South Central India, covering a vast catchment area spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Southern and Western Maharashtra, Northern Karnataka and Southern Madhya Pradesh, among others.

The regions surrounding the State are a massive source of tourist traffic to Thailand, which was primarily routed through Hyderabad airport via a popular Hyderabad–Bangkok flight service operated by Thai Airways over the years which operated 7 days a week.

"Prior to the pandemic, the daily Thai Airways flight link between Hyderabad and Bangkok was operated by a wide-body Boeing B777-200 aircraft, which offered ample capacity of over 300 seats, including 30 business class seats and over 15 metric tonne of commercial cargo in addition to passenger baggage.