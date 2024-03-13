Live
- Study circles bring rays of hope for job aspirants
- YSRCP govt failed to complete project: TDP
- Nazara Tech pledges $100 mn to propel global expansion via strategic M&A
- Asus launches new laptops with thin, light profiles in India
- Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch
- UP govt calls for austerity in budget spending
- NIA makes first arrest in Bengaluru cafe blast case
- Celebrating Pi Day 2024: Understanding Its Essence and Global Impact
- Bhutan premier to arrive in India for bilateral talks with PM Modi
- Sticking Point: BJP’s call on Mandya seat keenly watched
Just In
Retail inflation inches up to 5.09% in Feb
At 4-mth low; It’s 5.1% in Jan
New Delhi: Retail inflation rate stayed almost flat as it inched up to 5.09 per cent in February compared to 5.1 per cent in January, and it’s indicating a four-month low, according to official data released on Tuesday. India’s retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 5.09 per cent in February Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.1 per cent in January and 6.44 per cent in February 2023. According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.66 per cent in February, marginally up from 8.3 per cent in the previous month.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been tasked by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. Last month, the central bank projected the CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for the current fiscal (2023-24) and recorded at 5 per cent in January-March quarter.