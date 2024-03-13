  • Menu
Retail inflation inches up to 5.09% in Feb

Retail inflation inches up to 5.09% in Feb
At 4-mth low; It’s 5.1% in Jan

New Delhi: Retail inflation rate stayed almost flat as it inched up to 5.09 per cent in February compared to 5.1 per cent in January, and it’s indicating a four-month low, according to official data released on Tuesday. India’s retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 5.09 per cent in February Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.1 per cent in January and 6.44 per cent in February 2023. According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.66 per cent in February, marginally up from 8.3 per cent in the previous month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been tasked by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. Last month, the central bank projected the CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for the current fiscal (2023-24) and recorded at 5 per cent in January-March quarter.

