Live
- Mumbai Police bust drugs ring active on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, nab 7
- Oppn meeting in Bengaluru may mull idea of forming committee to prepare for Lok Sabha polls
- Weekend dampner. IMD predicts rains in Delhi on 15 and 16
- Himachal’s cold desert receives 3,200% excess rain: Official
- CGH Earth introduces personalised handmade holidays
- Hooda visits flood-affected areas in Haryana
- Cabinet clears amendment bill to set up IIM in Mumbai
- Doctors seeing 30% rise in hip surgeries in young patients post pandemic
- Tata Technologies express interest to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Karnataka
- Retail inflation rises to 4.81% in June as food prices shoot up
Retail inflation rises to 4.81% in June as food prices shoot up
Highlights
India's retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.81 per cent in June following a huge spike in food prices.
New Delhi: India's retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.81 per cent in June following a huge spike in food prices.
Food inflation stood at 4.49 per cent in June, as per data released on Wednesday.
Prices of cereals, meat and fish, eggs, milk, vegetables, pulses, spices, clothing and fuel rose steeply in June as compared to May. In May, retail inflation was 4.31 per cent while food inflation was 2.96 per cent.
In June 2022, retail inflation was 7.01 per cent and food inflation was 7.75 per cent.
However, despite the rise in retail inflation in June, it was the fourth consecutive month when CPI-based inflation remained below RBI's tolerance level, which is between 2 per cent and 6 per cent.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS