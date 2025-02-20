Revolutionising Chemistry: Advancing Research and Inspiring Minds

Few individuals in the world of education and research manage to challenge norms while significantly contributing to the growth of their peers. Dr Debashis Chakraborty is one such luminary who has been tirelessly working in the field of chemistry research and development. His dedication and groundbreaking work in synthetic biopolymer synthesis using organometallic catalysts earned him the prestigious Atal Samman in December 2024 as the Most Inspiring Researcher with Excellent Achievement.

Born in Kolkata on May 29, 1972, Dr Chakraborty’s fascination with the applications of chemistry and its connection to biology began during his school days. “I was always curious about how molecules interact, how chemistry shapes the world around us, and how we can manipulate these interactions to create something revolutionary,” he shares. His academic journey led him to the University of Poona, where he completed his undergraduate studies in Chemistry, followed by an M.Sc. in Chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

During this time, organometallic chemistry captured his interest. A great admirer of Professor Robert H. Grubbs, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2005 for his contributions to metathesis reactions, Dr Chakraborty was inspired to delve deeper into the field. “Professor Grubbs’ work changed the way we approach chemical synthesis. His pioneering efforts have paved the way for innovations that were once thought impossible,” he remarks.

Dr Chakraborty pursued his doctoral degree in natural sciences from the University of Göttingen, Germany, where his research focused on “New Synthetic Routes for Organometallic Phosphonates, Peroxides & Fluorides.” His work on integrating organometallic catalysis in biodegradable polymer synthesis has led to significant advancements. “Ring-opening polymerization (ROP) has transformed the way we synthesize biodegradable polymers like polylactides and polycaprolactones. The use of organometallic catalysts has made these processes more efficient and sustainable,” he explains.

Since March 2005, Dr Chakraborty has been a faculty member at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, where he continues to inspire the next generation of chemists. His experience extends beyond academia, having worked with Biocon India Limited and Piramal Healthcare Limited in process manufacturing and research. He has also been an associate at Colorado State University-Dow Chemical Company in the USA and a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Idaho.

Beyond his academic and research achievements, Dr Chakraborty is deeply involved in mentoring students and professionals. “It is important to give back. Knowledge should not be confined within walls; it must be shared,” he says. He frequently organises workshops, delivers lectures, and assists young researchers in securing grants. His commitment to accessibility in education extends to publishing research in open-access journals and collaborating with nonprofit organisations.

A firm believer in social advocacy, Dr Chakraborty supports policy changes that promote education, sustainability, and human rights. “Science should serve humanity. Whether it’s working towards environmental sustainability or advocating for equitable education, our responsibility as researchers extends beyond laboratories,” he affirms.

Through his relentless dedication, Dr Debashis Chakraborty continues to shape the future of chemistry while fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and social responsibility. His journey is a testament to the power of curiosity, perseverance, and the impact of knowledge shared for the greater good.