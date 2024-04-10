Live
Rising steel imports will hamper Atmanirbhar mission
The Indian steel industry has expressed concern over India becoming a net importer of steel in 2023-24, saying is it is a “warning signal” for the country which strives to become Atmanirbhar. As per the steel ministry’s Joint Plant Committee, India has registered a 38 per cent surge in imports of finished steel to 8.319 million tonnes (MnT) over 6.022 MnT imported during the preceding 2022-23 fiscal.
Alok Sahay, secretary general of apex industry body Indian Steel Association (ISA), said: “The surge in predatory imports from China is a big threat to the Atmanirbharta in steel. The country becoming net importer is a warning signal to our march towards Atmnirbharta (self-reliance).”
Looking at the situation, it is very important to arrest predatory imports, he said and demanded for a trade remedial action on an urgent basis to arrest the inbound shipments. “Lesser duty rule helps importers. It needs to be removed and notified without delay, so that China or any other steel-surplus country do not use India’s growth momentum for supporting their own steel mills, while India suffers in expanding steel capacity,” Sahay said.
Ranjan Dhar, Chief Marketing Officer - ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, said India’s steel industry faces threat from predatory imports. Restricting steel imports is crucial to safeguard investments and ensure robust GDP growth.