  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Rolls-Royce in cost-cutting drive

Rolls-Royce in cost-cutting drive
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Global engineering giant Rolls-Royce has announced plans to sack as many as 2,500 jobs globally as part of a drastic cost-cutting...

New Delhi: Global engineering giant Rolls-Royce has announced plans to sack as many as 2,500 jobs globally as part of a drastic cost-cutting exercise.TufanErginbilgiç, a former BP executive, took over as CEO of Rolls-Royce in January when he rocked the company’s employees by describing the iconic aircraft engine-maker as a burning platform whose operations were unsustainable.

The company employs 42,000 people worldwide with about half of the workforce based in the UK. Rolls-Royce’s financial performance had plunged during the pandemic when airlines were grounded, but has improved over the past year, with global air travel bouncing back.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X