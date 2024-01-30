Live
Just In
Rolls-Royce inks pact with Hyd-based Azad Engg
To make defence aero-engine parts
Hyderabad: Power and propulsion solutions provider Rolls-Royce on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Azad Engineering for making complex defence aero-engine components in India.
Under the long-term agreement, Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering will manufacture and supply complex components for defence aircraft engines and thus join the global supply chain for complex category components for Rolls-Royce's technologically advanced aero-engines, the company said in a statement.
"Strong collaboration has been at the heart of Rolls-Royce's journey of success in India. As we work towards strengthening the defence ecosystem, we are happy to expand our supply chain in India in partnership with Azad Engineering," Rolls-Royce Executive Vice President Business Development and Future Programmes and Head of Global Networks, Alex Zino, said.
The sourcing of complex components from India for aero-engine programmes further advances the goal of capability creation in the country, he added.
Azad Engineering Founder and CEO, Rakesh Chopdar said, "Bringing these critical components to India not only showcases the capabilities of Azad Engineering, but also represents a pivotal moment for India's aerospace and defence industry, demonstrating the country's growing prowess in advanced manufacturing."