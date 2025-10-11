Rolls-Royce reinforces India–UK partnership, reaffirming long-term commitment to India’s growth and self-reliance

Rolls-Royce this week reinforced its commitment to deepening the India–UK partnership as part of the industry delegation accompanying UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on his first official visit to India since the signing of the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Tufan Erginbilgic, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce, participated in high-level discussions at the India–UK CEO Forum and bilateral dialogues focused on advancing collaboration under the shared India–UK Vision 2035. In his speech at the launch of the UK–India CEO Forum in the presence of PM Shri Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Tufan reiterated the company’s commitment to the India–UK partnership and underscored Rolls-Royce’s long-term vision of building India as a home market, one that drives innovation, manufacturing, and sustainable growth.

Speaking on the visit, Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce, said:

“We have deep ambitions to develop India as a home for Rolls-Royce, building on our strong and successful partnership. We are determined to be India's partner on its Atmanirbhar journey, driving further growth and promoting self-reliance, innovation and a global presence in critical industries. Our competitively advantaged technologies across air, land and sea applications, position us to successfully build in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that will help India progress towards a Viksit Bharat.”

Rolls-Royce’s presence also coincided with the arrival of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) in Mumbai as part of its Indo-Pacific deployment, showcasing the company’s world-leading naval power and propulsion technologies. HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy’s flagship vessel, is powered by two Rolls-Royce MT30 marine gas turbines, each delivering 36 MW of power as part of the Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) system, a benchmark in modern maritime capability.

Through these engagements, Rolls-Royce reinforced its long-term commitment to India, one rooted in shared innovation, advanced engineering and sustainable growth as the two nations chart a new era of strategic and economic collaboration.

The company’s broad portfolio of technologies spanning civil aviation, defence and energy systems positions it to support India’s goals of clean energy transition, manufacturing scale-up and enhanced connectivity.

With a nine-decade-long legacy in India and a growing network of partnerships, talent, and innovation centres, Rolls-Royce continues to expand its in-country footprint. The company has set an ambition to double its supply chain sourcing from India by 2030, while investing in local engineering, digital, and enterprise capabilities through its Global Capability and Innovation Centre, which is positioned to become the company’s largest capability hub.