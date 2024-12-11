Royaloak Furniture Announces Exciting Year-End Sale providing up to 70% off on all International Furniture & décor products

Royaloak, India’s leading furniture brand announced its highly anticipated Year-End Sale, offering up to 70% off on a wide range of premium International furniture and home decor items. This incredible offer is valid throughout the holiday season extended until January 2025 giving customers the perfect opportunity to elevate their homes at unbeatable prices.

The Royaloak Year-End Sale will feature discounts on all products of its American, Italian, Malaysian and Emperor Collection including living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining tables, office furniture, outdoor furniture, home décor products, and more. Whether the consumers are looking to upgrade their home with contemporary designs, classic pieces, or luxurious touches, there is something for every taste and budget.

Key Highlights of the Royaloak Year-End Sale:

♦ Up to 70% Off on all International furniture and home decor items

♦ Exclusive year end discounts and limited-time deals

♦ Free delivery, Free installation and easy financing options available

♦ Top-quality, sustainable materials in all furniture collections

“We are elated to bring the Year-End Sale to our customers just in time for the holidays,” said Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman of Royaloak Furniture. “This is the perfect opportunity to buy premium, high-quality furniture at a fraction of the cost. Our sale offers something for everyone – whether you are planning to buy a single piece or furnishing an entire room. This is an amazing opportunity to elevate your home with beautiful furniture at an unbeatable price or gifting your loved ones a lasting present to make an impact on this Christmas & New Year”

Royaloak’s RC Puram store is conveniently located at Ramchandra Reddy Nagar. The store will be open throughout the holiday season with extended hours to accommodate busy schedules. The Royaloak Year-End Sale is the perfect time to shop for your home.