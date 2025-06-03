Rs 2K notes worth Rs 6,181 crore still in circulation: RBI

New Delhi: The high-value ₹2,000 notes worth ₹6,181 crore are still in circulation after two years of the Reserve Bank withdrawing the currency, according to official data released on Monday.

The ₹2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

In a statement, the RBI said, “The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, declined to ₹6,181 crore at the close of business on May 31, 2025.”

"Thus, 98.26% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," the central bank said. The facility for deposit and/or exchange of such banknotes was available at all bank branches till October 7, 2023. However, this facility is still available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank. Since October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting ₹2,000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, people can also send ₹2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.