Rs 50k-cr disinvestment target set for FY25

New Delhi: The government has estimated to collect Rs50,000 crore from disinvestment and asset monetisation in the current fiscal, DIPAM Secretary TuhinKanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

Besides, the government estimates a total of Rs56,260 crore dividend from CPSEs (central public sector enterprises), more than Rs48,000 crore estimated in the interim budget. The budget also estimates that dividend from RBI, banks and financial institutions would be Rs2,32,874 crore in FY25, more than double of interim budget estimate of Rs1.02 lakh crore.

The massive increase in the number is on account of the windfall dividend of Rs2.11 lakh crore from the RBI. As per the budget document, the government has estimated Rs50,000 crore towards capital receipts. This is same as the amount provisioned for in the interim budget. The revised estimates for last fiscal has been pegged at Rs30,000 crore. Pandey said that the amount includes proceeds expected from CPSE disinvestment and asset monetisation.