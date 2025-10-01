Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Ltd IPO Allotment Status 2025 | Check Online on BSE & Bigshare

The IPO allotment shows if you got shares after the IPO closed on September 30, 2025.

How to check your IPO allotment?

You can check online:

Go to the BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Or go to Bigshare: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/

Enter your Application Number or PAN, pick the company name, and click Search.

What does the company do?

Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex works with farm products like wheat, mustard, maize, and soybeans. It works mainly in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Was the IPO popular?

Yes. Many people wanted shares, more than the shares available.

What happens after allotment?

If you get shares, they will be added to your demat account. If not, you will get your money back.