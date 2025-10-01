Live
- LoP Satheesan raises questions on Sabarimala gold plating; former CPI-M TDB president also joins
- Madharasi OTT Release Date October 3, 2025 | Watch Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil Movie Online
- RSS Centenary: PM Modi Highlights Role Of Sangh In Freedom Struggle, Releases Coin And Stamp
- Apple’s Upcoming Launches Hint at M5 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro 2
- BMW Ventures IPO Share Price Debut 2025 | Listing Price & Subscription Details
- New Flight Service Launched from Rajahmundry to Tirupati
- Beats Powerbeats Fit Launched in India: ANC, Sweat Resistance, and 30-Hour Battery
- Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Ltd IPO Allotment Status 2025 | Check Online on BSE & Bigshare
- Dussehra 2025: Date, Auspicious Muhurat, Rituals and Spiritual Significance
- PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to reach 30,000 homes in Coimbatore by 2027
Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Ltd IPO Allotment Status 2025 | Check Online on BSE & Bigshare
Highlights
Check the latest Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Ltd IPO allotment status for 2025. Learn how to verify your allotment online on BSE and Bigshare portals. Get updates on IPO subscription and refund process.
The IPO allotment shows if you got shares after the IPO closed on September 30, 2025.
How to check your IPO allotment?
You can check online:
- Go to the BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Or go to Bigshare: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/
Enter your Application Number or PAN, pick the company name, and click Search.
What does the company do?
Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex works with farm products like wheat, mustard, maize, and soybeans. It works mainly in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Was the IPO popular?
Yes. Many people wanted shares, more than the shares available.
What happens after allotment?
If you get shares, they will be added to your demat account. If not, you will get your money back.
Next Story