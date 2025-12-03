Rupee hits new low of 89.95 against Dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee hit a fresh lifetime low against the US dollar on Tuesday, nearing the 90 per dollar mark, as persistent portfolio outflows and uncertainty around the India–US trade deal — including tariff-related tensions — have all weighed on market sentiment.

The rupee declined to a fresh low of 89.95 breaking past its previous record low of 89.78, which it fell to on Monday. The fall in the currency comes just days ahead of the RBI policy and despite a strong GDP print of 8.2% for the second quarter reported on Friday.