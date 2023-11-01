Live
- Tendulkar’s statue in 'lofted drive' pose unveiled at Wankhede Stadium
- AI, automation to require 16.2 mn existing Indian workers to upskill by 2027: Report
- Rahul Gandhi mocks BJP over its promise of backward class CM in Telangana
- BRS party has no bosses in Delhi, asks people to chose the right people
- Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi perform puja for marital union before heading to mandap
- Padma Rao holds padayatra in Secunderabad constituency
- Delhi docs perform rare robotic-assisted total hip & knee replacements
- New India-B’desh rail line to cut distance between NE states and Kolkata to 500 km from 1,600 km
- Public anger indicates change of power in Haryana: Hooda
- Meta purges over 34 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Sep
Just In
Russia simplifies norms for Indians to open bank accounts with its financial institutions
Russia has introduced simplified norms for Indian nationals to open bank accounts with its financial institutions.
New Delhi: Russia has introduced simplified norms for Indian nationals to open bank accounts with its financial institutions.
In a series of posts on 'X', the Russian embassy in India on Wednesday announced that now it will be possible to obtain a bank card in a partner Russian bank and initiate financial transactions, upon arrival in Russia by Indians.
This feature is especially convenient for Indian tourists and students, the Russian embassy said.
"We're excited to announce the decision of the Russian Government to introduce simplified norms for #Indian nationals seeking to open bank accounts with #Russian financial institutions. It is now possible to open bank accounts or deposit funds in Russian banks remotely.
Upon arrival in #Russia, it will be possible to quickly obtain a bank card in a partner Russian bank and initiate financial transactions. This feature is especially convenient for #Indian tourists and students," it said in a post.
"The process is straightforward: #Indian nationals wishing to open such a bank account are advised to approach an Indian bank that has a partnership agreement with the Central Bank of the #Russian Federation for guidance," it informed.