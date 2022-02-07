Safexpress opens logistics park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bid to help minimise the infrastructural gaps and serve their supply chain and logistics requirements effectively and efficiently, Safexpress, a supply chain and logistics company, has launched its ultra-modern logistics park in the city. On this occasion, senior dignitaries from Safexpress were present.

The city has the fifth-largest urban economy in India has a presence of major pharma and electrical industries. So, Hyderabad is crucial from supply chain and logistics perspective, the company said.

This new park will serve as a nodal point for logistics and to provide for the transitional connecting facility with other States, especially with nearby districts and manufacturing hubs. The facility is spread over 3 lakh sft, equipped with ultra-modern transshipment and 3PL features, will boost storage and warehousing needs of this region while providing for faster connectivity. The logistics facility has the required firefighting equipment and trained manpower to deal with such emergencies. This facility is a perfect mix of nature-friendly initiatives and technology. The facility is equipped with an integrated rainwater harvesting system, has a dedicated green zone and will be using sunlight during the daytime to conserve energy.

Operations at the facility are highly streamlined, which ensures the fastest transit-time from the State to destinations across India. The physical infrastructure will be backed by a robust IT infrastructure and an efficient warehouse management system.

Supply chain and logistics has a crucial role to play in the growing demand of numerous industries and manufacturers spread over the entire region.