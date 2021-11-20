Saint-Gobain adds new home solutions to My Home range

Hyderabad: Saint-Gobain has launched its range of innovative home solutions under the My Home range, in Delhi. These are end-to-end solutions for homes from design ideas to customised manufacturing to installation and after-sales service. Through this range, the Company aims to address homeowners' needs for solutions.

With homes becoming central to our existence, Saint-Gobain India through the all-new concept of 'MyHome' is offering solutions to customers for products including windows, shower cubicles, ceilings, kitchen andwardrobe shutters, roofing products, and mirrors. By providing the entire suite of solutions under one roof, the company aims to create a hassle-free processat the end-consumer's doorstep.

Hemant Khurana, Executive Director, Saint-Gobain India, said: "With a market size more than $25 billion and growing at CAGR of 8-10 per cent, the segment is poised to grow even faster given the massive urbanisation that is yet to happen. We are only 32 per cent urbanised in India compared to 62 per cent in China. We are also opening over 50 MyHome stores by the end of 2021 in the country in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities to provide an excellent touch-and-feel experience. We have set ourselves a target of generating up to Rs 1,000 crore revenue from home solutions business in the next 3 to 5 years."

As part of the MyHome launch, Saint-Gobain unveiled its UPvC windows collection, followed by the Shower Cubicles.