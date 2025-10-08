Salaries in India Projected to Increase by Nine Percent in 2026, Aon Study

NEW DELHI, Oct. 7, 2025 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, projects that salaries in India will increase by nine percent in 2026 according to the firm’s Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2025-26 India . The study, now in its 31st year, is one of the largest and most comprehensive rewards studies in India and analyses data from over 1,060 companies across 45 industries.

The survey’s nine percent projection for 2026 marks a slight increase from the actual 8.9 percent salary growth observed in 2025, even as global economic growth slows. Despite headwinds, India’s economy remains resilient, supported by strong domestic consumption, investments and policy measures.

Industry Highlights

Salary increases are projected to vary across industries, with real estate/infrastructure and nonbanking financial companies (NBFCs) seeing the highest increases in 2026. Automotive/vehicle manufacturing, engineering design services, retail and life sciences are also expected to continue rolling out slightly higher salary increases compared to other sectors in 2026, reflecting continued investment in critical talent pools.

Industry Actual Salary Increases (2025) (%) ProjectedSalary Increases (2026) (%) Overall India 8.9 9.0 Automotive/Vehicle Manufacturing 9.8 9.6 Banking 8.5 8.6 Chemicals 8.5 8.8 Ecommerce 8.9 9.2 Engineering Design Services 9.6 9.7 Engineering/Manufacturing 9.4 9.2 Fast Moving Consumer Goods/Fast Moving Consumer Durables 9.0 9.1 Global Capability Centres 9.4 9.5 Life Sciences 9.6 9.6 Nonbanking Financial Companies (NBFCs) 9.8 10.0 Real Estate/Infrastructure 10.5 10.9 Retail 9.0 9.6 Technology Consulting and Services 7.0 6.8 Technology Platform and Products 9.3 9.4

“India’s growth story remains strong, supported by infrastructure investments and policy measures,” said Roopank Chaudhary, partner and rewards consulting leader, Talent Solutions for India at Aon. “Our survey shows that key sectors like real estate and NBFCs are leading the way in talent investment and businesses are taking a strategic approach to compensation to ensure sustainable growth and workforce stability, even amid global uncertainty.”

The study shows that overall attrition rates have declined to 17.1 percent in 2025, down from 17.7 percent in 2024 and 18.7 percent in 2023. This gradual decline points to a more stable talent landscape, with organisations experiencing improved employee retention. As the workforce becomes more settled, companies are well-positioned to invest in targeted upskilling and development programs, ensuring they can build a resilient talent pipeline and prepare for future business needs.

“Recent tax reforms are transforming India’s business landscape by incentivising demand and enabling domestic consumption, especially for consumer goods and automotive sectors,” said Amit Kumar Otwani, associate partner, Talent Solutions for India at Aon. “Simpler compliance and rationalised tax rates are boosting efficiency. Companies that align their rewards strategies with these changes will be best positioned to attract top talent.”