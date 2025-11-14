Salesforce commits to training 1L learners in 2026

Hyderabad: Salesforce, AI CRM products and services company, has announced its collaboration with SmartBridge, a talent accelerator and edtech organisation, to support the ‘YuvaAI Bharat: GenAI Skill Catalyst’ programme, a nationwide AI skilling initiative that will equip learners across India with future-ready AI skills. The programme will target learners from academia and industry, leveraging Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform to deliver high-quality AI training to 1,00,000 learners by the end of 2026.

Led by Smartbridge, the company will contribute to the shared vision of the ‘YuvaAI Bharat: GenAI Skill Catalyst’, delivering future-ready digital education, bridging the critical gap between academia and the workforce.

Through Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, the program will give learners hands-on experience with a blended program of live expert sessions and self-paced learning that will deliver scalable AI training.