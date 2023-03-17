Salesforce expands CoE in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As tech companies go through churning at a global level, enterprise software major Salesforce on Thursday announced to spread its India footprint by expanding the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad. Opened in 2016, the Hyderabad CoE has firmly established India as a leading talent and global innovation hub for the company. Salesforce currently has over 9,000 employees in the country, across its offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Jaipur. Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson for Salesforce India, said that the company would open two floors on a tower that will have 10 business floors and two hospitality floors over a period of time.





"We believe the growth trajectory in India is still intact and we intend to grow fast in the country. When I joined Salesforce in 2020, we had 2,500 employees. Today, we have more than 9,000 workers in India. This is the kind of growth we have seen in the country," Bhattacharya said. The product teams at Hyderabad CoE are developing several Cloud-first industry solutions for enterprises of all sizes. Engineering teams at the centre have helped develop a significant portion of the latest products launched by Salesforce. The CoE's customer success team provides trusted implementation and technical solution advice to support a growing global customer base.





"We have Health Cloud, we have Financial Services Cloud and we have a Net Zero Cloud. Many of these product teams sit partly in Hyderabad. There are sizable teams in India, like for Data Cloud for instance. We have large teams on the engineering side too which provide the infrastructural support. It's a collaborative effort," she elaborated. Leading Indian companies such as Air India, HDFC Ltd, Tata CliQ and Mahindra Ltd use Salesforce technologies to connect with their customers.