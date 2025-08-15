  • Menu
Salesforce partners Jeena & Co
Salesforce, announced a strategic collaboration with Jeena& Company, a family owned logistics and freight forwarding firms, to accelerate its digital transformation journey forward.

This collaboration will help Jeena& Company unlock deeper customer intelligence, data driven decision making and consistency across teams. Ayesha Katgara, Head - Transformation Office, Jeena& Company, said: “Our goal has always been to deliver efficient, customer-first logistics solutions. We believe this collaboration with Salesforce is more than just a technology upgrade — it’s a strategic step in embedding agility, transparency, and intelligence into every interaction.

