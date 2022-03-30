Samsung Ads joins MiQ to reach connected TV users

Hyderabad: Samsung Ads DSP (demand-side platform) has tied up with MiQ, the programmatic partner for brands and agencies, to improve the reach of its solutions and video campaigns across Samsung's current device ecosystem. Through this partnership, brands and advertisers would have access to connected TV inventory, as well as access to targeted audiences across Samsung TVs. The partnership is likely to help brands and marketers to increase their brand presence.

Now, advertisers working with MiQ can target audiences against more data-driven insights through online programmatic channels. The partnership comes at a time when digital media prepares to move away from cookie-based targeting.

Advertisers using digital media will have to make serious changes to their targeting strategies. With MiQ's solutions, managing the reach and the right frequency range can be done with ease. Samsung can maximise its reach for a given target audience.

MiQ can now deterministically reach interest-based audiences as well as premium video inventory on Samsung TV Plus. Advertisers can understand and manage the campaign reach and frequency across linear TV and connected TV.

"We are thrilled to partner with Samsung to be a trusted partner in helping advertisers to buy smarter, focussed, impactful solutions, enabling a superior return on their investment. We are constantly building innovative solutions to empower our clients with accurate data sets and intelligence. The opportunity to partner with Samsung Ads across its TV platforms provides us with a unique position in the market as we now have the ability to analyse the impact of current TV campaigns. We are confident of forging more such partnerships to help organisations extract optimum benefits from their advertising spend," Siddharth Dabhade, MD, MiQ says.

"We look forward to working closely with MiQ, a company known to combine industry knowledge with excellent technology and analytics solutions. Global brands can now have widespread reach across device platforms. It is now for the first time that along with MIQ; we are able to bring deep TV insights programmatically via the Samsung DSP," Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director (India and South East Asia), Samsung DSP adds.