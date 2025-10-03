Live
- Everyone knows the person behind Prajwal Revanna’s case: Deve Gowda
- Dhruv Jurel Shines with Maiden Test Century Against West Indies
- Natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach: India on PoK protests
- Bollywood Actress Mouni Roy Grand launched of Kamal Lifestyle House by Kamal Watch Co. At Hitech City
- Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1: ₹18.50 Cr
- RBI proposes easier rules for companies to raise foreign currency loans
- CM Yogi’s affectionate moments with children at Gorakhnath Temple
- The Yogi govt is giving daughters a new flight of self-reliance through ‘Driving my Dreams’
- Government committed to bring prosperity to people’s lives: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
- Golden Hour is important for reporting cybercrimes: CM Fadnavis
Samsung Announces “Go Save Today” Campaign on Bespoke AI Air Conditioners in India
- The “Go Save Today” campaign is built on three core pillars: GST cuts, enhanced warranty benefits, and energy savings
- Bespoke AI Air Conditioner buyers will get free installation, exciting cashback, and extended warranty benefits during the festive season
- Consumers to get benefits worth up to INR 21000 as part of festive offers
Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced “Go Save Today” campaign on Bespoke AI Air Conditioners that can unlock savings of up to INR 21000 for customers this festive season. Built on three pillars of GST rate cuts, enhanced warranty benefits, and energy savings, the “Go Save Today” campaign offers unmatched value to customers this festive season.
As part of the “Go Save Today” campaign, customers get an exclusive 5-5-50 offer on the purchase of premium Bespoke AI Air Conditioners - 5 months of additional comprehensive warranty in addition to the existing 5 years of comprehensive warranty if the purchase is done in the 50-day period between September 22 and November 10, 2025.
Bespoke AI Air Conditioner customers will also get GST reduction benefit of up to INR 3800, along with free installation worth INR 1500 and bank cashback up to INR 4000, making it the perfect time for families to bring home smarter, more energy-efficient Bespoke AI ACs this festive season.
Consumers purchasing Bespoke AI ACs will also be eligible for additional 5-month warranty on top of 5 years of comprehensive warranty worth up to INR 12000.
Together with the GST rate reduction, these benefits make Samsung Bespoke AI Air Conditioners more accessible than ever.
“We are delighted to celebrate the festive season with our consumers through the ‘Go Save Today’ campaign, making our advanced technology more accessible than ever. Our 5-5-50 offer is one of a kind, introduced to incentivise families to bring home Bespoke AI Air Conditioners with GST reduction benefits, extended warranty, free installation, and bank cashback. Our Bespoke AI Air Conditioner range continues to enhance everyday living and these offers make smarter, energy-efficient cooling more rewarding,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances, Samsung India.
The Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioners are designed to deliver both comfort and efficiency offering powerful cooling along with lower power consumption. Consumers can save up to 30% energy through the AI Energy mode in Samsung Bespoke AI Air Conditioners. Features like WindFree cooling, AI Fast & Comfort mode, 5-step convertible cooling, and Quiet operation make it ideal for modern living.
Durable construction with a copper condenser, smart conveniences such as Wi-Fi and SmartThings app control, a hidden LED panel display, multiple cooling modes (Turbo, Sleep, Dehumidification, etc.), and advanced filter technology (Freeze wash, auto-clean, anti-bacterial filter) ensure that performance, hygiene, and ease of use go hand in hand.
Consumers can avail these festive offers at Samsung authorized partner stores, Samsung.com and leading e-commerce platforms. Whether preparing homes for festive gatherings or ensuring comfort for loved ones, now is the perfect time to bring home a Samsung Bespoke AI Air Conditioner.