Samsung Announces “Go Save Today” Campaign on Bespoke AI Air Conditioners in India

As part of the “Go Save Today” campaign, customers get an exclusive 5-5-50 offer on the purchase of premium Bespoke AI Air Conditioners - 5 months of additional comprehensive warranty in addition to the existing 5 years of comprehensive warranty if the purchase is done in the 50-day period between September 22 and November 10, 2025.

Bespoke AI Air Conditioner customers will also get GST reduction benefit of up to INR 3800, along with free installation worth INR 1500 and bank cashback up to INR 4000, making it the perfect time for families to bring home smarter, more energy-efficient Bespoke AI ACs this festive season.

Consumers purchasing Bespoke AI ACs will also be eligible for additional 5-month warranty on top of 5 years of comprehensive warranty worth up to INR 12000.

Together with the GST rate reduction, these benefits make Samsung Bespoke AI Air Conditioners more accessible than ever.

“We are delighted to celebrate the festive season with our consumers through the ‘Go Save Today’ campaign, making our advanced technology more accessible than ever. Our 5-5-50 offer is one of a kind, introduced to incentivise families to bring home Bespoke AI Air Conditioners with GST reduction benefits, extended warranty, free installation, and bank cashback. Our Bespoke AI Air Conditioner range continues to enhance everyday living and these offers make smarter, energy-efficient cooling more rewarding,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances, Samsung India.

The Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioners are designed to deliver both comfort and efficiency offering powerful cooling along with lower power consumption. Consumers can save up to 30% energy through the AI Energy mode in Samsung Bespoke AI Air Conditioners. Features like WindFree cooling, AI Fast & Comfort mode, 5-step convertible cooling, and Quiet operation make it ideal for modern living.

Durable construction with a copper condenser, smart conveniences such as Wi-Fi and SmartThings app control, a hidden LED panel display, multiple cooling modes (Turbo, Sleep, Dehumidification, etc.), and advanced filter technology (Freeze wash, auto-clean, anti-bacterial filter) ensure that performance, hygiene, and ease of use go hand in hand.