Samsung Announces ‘India Cheers for Neeraj’ Campaign

To channelize consumer enthusiasm and amplify the collective cheer of the nation, Samsung India has unveiled a film to bolster support for Neeraj Chopra. Embodying the spirit of resilience and determination of the ace athlete as he fights through multiple challenges, this film highlights how Samsung’s recently-launched Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphone aids his journey.

Galaxy Z Fold6 pushes the bar with its powerful Galaxy AI technology, offering unparalleled experiences to consumers. Powered by Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Z Fold6 comes with AI features such as Interpreter and Note Assist, allowing users to communicate more effectively, enhancing their productivity and changing the way they work and live.

“Samsung believes in empowering individuals to push beyond their limits and achieve greatness. We are putting our might behind Neeraj Chopra, who embodies excellence and limitless possibilities, values that are deeply respected at Samsung. With the 'India Cheers for Neeraj' campaign, we aim to harness the collective energy of the nation and ‘Unfold the Best’ in cheering for Neeraj,” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

Apart from receiving the all-new Galaxy Z Fold6, Neeraj Chopra would also receive the Special Edition Galaxy Z Flip6 and a personalized Flipsuit case.

"I am grateful to Samsung India for their unwavering support and the motivation provided through the 'India Cheers Neeraj' campaign. The encouragement and well wishes from fans are invaluable and fuel my determination to succeed. With each challenge that I overcome; I’m drawn closer to my targets and unfolding this journey with me is the all-new Galaxy Z Fold6. This remarkable device with its cutting-edge Galaxy AI features empowers me to perform at my best. The mantra of 'GalaxyFoldIsGold' embodies my drive to push beyond boundaries," said Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra is now also a part of Samsung's exclusive ‘Team Samsung Galaxy’. Users and fans can send their wishes to Neeraj Chopra - the man with the golden arm - by visiting Samsung India’s website on: Cheer for Neeraj Chopra Send a wish | Samsung India. Believing that every wish can make a difference, Samsung India is facilitating users to send their wishes on WhatsApp by messaging “NEERAJ” to 9870-494949. Additionally, they can drop a comment on Samsung’s social media channels by tagging the brand @SamsungIndia. Samsung encourages its consumers to join the conversation with the hashtags: #IndiaCheersNeeraj, #GalaxyFoldIsGold, #GalaxyZFold6, #GalaxyAI, and #Samsung.