Samsung Days Sale Kicks Off : Will Unlock AI-Powered Living with Unbeatable offers across Categories

Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, announced the launch of the Samsung Days Sale, going live on July 12, exclusively on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Samsung Experience Stores. This highly anticipated campaign, which will continue until July 18, 2025, brings to customers - the best offers, exclusive exchange deals, and a truly unparalleled shopping experience.

Unlock the Power of AI with Samsung

This year, Samsung Days puts a spotlight on Samsung’s cutting-edge AI-powered products —from Smartphones to TVs, Tablets, Refrigerators, and Laptops & Washing Machines — empowering customers to make their lives easier with the latest intelligent technology.

Fabulous Smartphones and Laptops Deals up for Grab

As the sale kicks off, customers can pre-order the latest Galaxy Z Fold7 & Galaxy Z Flip7 512 GB version at the price of a 256 GB version. Those purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE will get the 256GB version at the price of 128 GB. Customers can also pair up the latest Galaxy Z Fold7 & Galaxy Z Flip7 with all new Galaxy Watch8 series and get up to INR 15000 off. Whether it is the latest foldables or powerful camera-centric models, there is something for every tech enthusiast. In addition, select Galaxy tablets, accessories and wearables will be available at discount of up to 65% off, making it the perfect time to complete your Galaxy ecosystem.

Not just that, users seeking a seamless and versatile tablet-like experience can avail up to 35% off on select Galaxy Book5 and Book4 laptops and elevate their workflow with Galaxy AI.

Big Screen Luxury at Incredible Prices

For those looking out to upgrade their TV viewing experience – there are some amazing offers on Vision AI TVs – such as the Neo QLED 8K TVs, OLED TVs & QLED TVs. Customers can get a Free TV or Soundbar with select TVs, up to 20% Instant Bank discount and Exchange Bonus up to ₹ 5000. Those pairing the TV with an Audio device can get up to 40%* Off on MRP of Select Audio Devices

Smart Savings on Digital and Premium Home Appliances

Samsung is also rolling out exclusive offers on its full suite of digital appliances. Shoppers can enjoy deals across refrigerators, washing machines & microwaves. For those seeking top-tier performance and design, select models of side-by-side refrigerators, French-door refrigerators will be up for grab at an exclusive deal of up to 49% off.

Select models of washing machines will be available at up to 50% off. Additionally, they will get a generous 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor for both Fully Automatic Front Loading and Fully Automatic Top Loading machines. For easy access, the affordable EMI option is also available starting at just INR 1990 for Fully Automatic Front Loading, INR 990 for Fully Automatic Top Loading, and INR 890 for Semi-Automatic Washing Machines

Upgrade to AI, Upgrade Your Life

With Samsung’s AI-powered innovations, customers can enjoy smarter entertainment, effortless productivity, and immersive audio-visual experiences. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade and enjoy exclusive benefits, only on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Samsung Experience Stores

Exclusive Discounts and Offers

Category Consumer Offers Highlight Model Smartphones Up to 41% off on MRP Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A56, Galaxy A55, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A35, Galaxy A26 Laptops Up to 35% off on MRP Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book 4 Tablets, Accessories & Wearables Up to 65% off on MRP Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, Galaxy Watch7 Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 Series, Galaxy Fit3 TVs - Up to 40% off on MRP - Free TV or Soundbar on select TVs - Up to 20% Instant bank discount - Up to ₹7,000 instant cart discount on Frame TVs - Exchange Bonus up to ₹5,000 43" Crystal UHD 43UE81F 4K Smart TV, 43" QEF1 QLED TV, 55" Q8F QLED TV, 55" 55LS03F Frame TV, 65" QN85F 4K Neo QLED, 65" QN90F 4K OLED TV Refrigerators Up to 49% off on MRP - Instant cart discount up to ₹5,000* - Samsung Care+ Offer: 1 Year Extended Warranty worth ₹4,490 at ₹449* (Side by Side & French Door Refrigerators) - 20 Years warranty on Digital Inverter Compressor - EMI from ₹1,290 236L Convertible Freezer Plus Double Door, 653L Convertible Side by Side, 419L Bespoke AI Double Door Washing Machines - Up to 50% off on MRP - Samsung Care+ Offer: 2 Year Extended Warranty worth ₹4,290 at ₹499* (Front Load) - 20 Years warranty on Digital Inverter Motor (Fully Automatic Top Load & Front Load) - EMI from ₹890 All Front Load ≥8kg and Top Load ≥8kg Microwaves - Up to 50% off on MRP - 10 year warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavity - EMI from ₹990 28L & above convection microwaves Monitors - Up to 59% off on MRP - Instant cart discount up to ₹5,000* on Gaming Monitors 32" M5 FHD Smart Monitor, 32" M7 UHD 4K Smart Monitor, 49" Odyssey OLED G9 2K DQHD Gaming Monitor Air Conditioners - 10 Year warranty on compressor (all models) - 5 Year Comprehensive warranty (all models) - Free Installation on 5 Star Windfree models Windfree Series Bank Cashback Up to 27.5% cashback with HDFC, Axis and other leading Bank Cards (Up to ₹55,000)

Mark your calendars for July 12th and experience the best of Samsung, where innovation meets irresistible offers!

Note: All offers are valid exclusively on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Samsung Experience Stores during Samsung Days, starting July 12th, 2025. Upgrade to Samsung’s latest AI-powered products and enjoy smarter productivity, entertainment and sound experiences.