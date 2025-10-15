Samsung Posts Record Sales for Smartphones, Premium Televisions & Home Appliances During Navratri Period

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced strong start to the festive sales on account of positive consumer sentiments, attractive festive deals, and GST rate cuts on televisions and air conditioners.

Samsung said sales of its premium smartphones hit a record high during the Navratri and Dussehra festive period, led by its Galaxy AI-powered portfolio of Z Fold7 foldable smartphone, Galaxy S25 series as well as Galaxy S24 series. Galaxy AI is Samsung’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence designed to make user interactions with Samsung smartphones more intuitive, efficient, and personalised.

“The sale of premium Galaxy smartphones, priced upwards of INR 30,000, jumped 1.4 times versus the corresponding period last year. Samsung is confident that its premium AI smartphones will continue to do well in the run-up to the auspicious Diwali festival," a Samsung India spokesperson said.

Samsung had announced attractive festive deals on its premium smartphones, including on Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24 FE, in the run up to the Navratri sales that started on September 22.

Television sales witnessed robust growth, buoyed by the reduction in GST rates on larger televisions (above 32”). Samsung said its Vision AI-powered premium Neo QLED and OLED televisions saw huge demand from consumers during the two-week period starting September 22. Samsung Vision AI transforms screens into intelligent solutions that enrich everyday life, simplifying, enhancing, and empowering users' daily experiences.

“Sales of Samsung’s premium televisions jumped 2x as compared to the corresponding festive period last year on account of unmatched deals, extended warranties, GST rate cut, and increasing adoption of AI televisions in India. Furthermore, the sales of refrigerators, washing machines, and ACs posted 1.3x growth during the Navratri period as compared to the corresponding period last year. Samsung is confident that its premium Neo QLED and OLED televisions and Bespoke AI appliances will continue to do well in the run-up to the auspicious Diwali festival,” a Samsung India spokesperson said.

The sale of home appliances got a boost during the Navratri festivities as consumers rushed to take advantage of attractive offers and discounts. Samsung said its appliances business saw strong growth during the first leg of the festive season on account of attractive deals that included cashback offers, easy finance, and extended warranties. AC sales also benefitted from the reduction in GST, enhanced warranty benefits, and energy savings.