Samsung Sets Two Guinness World Records with its India #WithGalaxy Photography Campaign

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced that its nation-wide India #WithGalaxy photography challenge for Galaxy S Series has made it to the Guinness World Records (GWR). This marks a milestone in smartphone photography and national storytelling.

Launched in 2010, the Galaxy S series has endeared consumers over the years with its revolutionary photography, premium design and easy-to-use functionality. It has brought users closer to the world around them, made their lives convenient, and offered them unprecedented mobile experiences with one groundbreaking innovation after another. A Record-Breaking Achievement The campaign captured the essence of the nation through the lens of the Galaxy S Series and set two new world records: Largest Smartphone Photography Competition: Samsung has created the largest smartphone photography competition in history.

Most Contributions to an online photo sentence (artwork): The photo submissions have formed one of the world’s largest collaborative digital artwork celebrating creativity and digital participation across India’s rich cultural tapestry. “The India #WithGalaxy campaign unites people and celebrates the essence of a nation. By setting two Guinness World Records, we have showcased the capabilities of the Galaxy S Series and amplified the voices of our consumers who celebrate India’s diversity, beauty, and spirit through their lenses. This initiative reflects Samsung’s commitment to fostering innovation and cultural storytelling, empowering individuals to share their unique perspectives. We are immensely proud of this achievement and grateful to everyone who contributed to making this milestone possible,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

The campaign ran from December 30, 2025 to January 26, 2026 and invited Indian citizens to capture real moments in the country using the Galaxy S Series. The initiative garnered a total of 31331 submissions that reflect the country’s diversity, beauty and spirit, and created a vibrant visual mosaic of “India #WithGalaxy”. The campaign was anchored by celebrated Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan and 30+ regional photographers.

Celebrating India’s Storytelling Through Galaxy S Series, the India #WithGalaxy campaign captured four key themes

Faces of India: Portraits of real people that showcase the country’s warmth and diversity.

Sights of India: The breathtaking natural and architectural beauty, from the Himalayas to coastal landscapes.

Spirit of India: Everyday moments of pride, resilience, and unity that shape the country’s identity.

Colours of India: The vibrant textures, attire, and food that make every corner of the nation visually distinct.

A Cultural Celebration Beyond Technology

The campaign highlights the Galaxy S Series’ technological prowess, and also weaves in a deep cultural narrative. Samsung has reinforced its commitment to fostering cultural relevance and people-powered storytelling by enabling citizens to document their India stories. Samsung extends its gratitude to all participants, creators, and partners who made this record-breaking achievement possible. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our mission to push the boundaries of innovation and inspire global storytelling through technology. For more information about the India #WithGalaxy campaign and Samsung Galaxy’s camera technologies, visit https://www.samsung.com/in/india-with-galaxy/