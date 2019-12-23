Sangita Reddy takes over as Ficci President

Hyderabad: Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, has taken over as the President of industry chamber Ficci for 2019-20.

She succeeds Sandip Somany, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, HSIL. Under able leadership of Sanghitha Reddy, Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad emerged as Asia's first health city, a model that also introduced multi-dimensional holistic healthcare sector in India.

"I look forward to an incredible year for Ficci and also for the country. At our just finished 92nd AGM, we have laid out a roadmap towards a $5 trillion economy for India.

While we discussed and deliberated on various issues, the most important takeaway is that everybody is moving ahead with a sense of commitment on how to make it happen," Reddy said.

The Walt Disney Company APAC President and Star & Disney India Chairman Uday Shankar has been elevated as Senior Vice-President of Ficci, and Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL, has joined Ficci leadership as Vice President, the chamber said in a statement.

Sangitha Reddy joined the Apollo Group in 1983 as a management trainee. Two years later, she assumed the role of an Executive Assistant to her father, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

This multitude of experiences assisted her greatly in developing a sound knowledge of the healthcare ecosystem and superlative patient care.

Reddy as ED (Operations) led the human resources portfolio for almost two decades and her efforts have been central to the values of the Apollo culture.

She has been pivotal in directing operations for the entire Apollo Hospitals Group.

In 2014, Sangita Reddy was elevated to the position of Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.

She has assumed greater organizational responsibilities which included creating an IT enabled patient centric operation across the Apollo footprint, and forging an unmatched continuum of care for patients.

Sangita has been a passionate crusader in reaching health care to every corner of India and the underserved regions of the world, through Telehealth and remote healthcare.