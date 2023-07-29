  • Menu
SAT favours Ambani brothers

SAT favours Ambani brothers
New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday set aside a Sebi order that imposed a Rs25 crore penalty on industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani and other entities for non-compliance with takeover norms in Reliance Industries case.

The order came after Ambanis appealed in the appellate tribunal against the capital markets regulator’s directive. “We find that the appellant has not violated, the SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations.

The imposition of penalty upon the appellant is without any authority of law. Consequently, the impugned order cannot be sustained and is quashed,” the appellate tribunal said in its order.

