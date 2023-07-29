Live
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
- KNIA urges Chief Secy to take steps to curb extortions
Elevated flamboyance and modern luxury
SAT favours Ambani brothers
New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday set aside a Sebi order that imposed a Rs25 crore penalty on industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani and other entities for non-compliance with takeover norms in Reliance Industries case.
The order came after Ambanis appealed in the appellate tribunal against the capital markets regulator’s directive. “We find that the appellant has not violated, the SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations.
The imposition of penalty upon the appellant is without any authority of law. Consequently, the impugned order cannot be sustained and is quashed,” the appellate tribunal said in its order.
